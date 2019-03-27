24 ships with petrol, other products expected at Lagos ports – NPA

By Aisha Cole

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 24 ships  are expected to bring petroleum products, food and other goods from March 27 to  April 6 at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

The agency made the disclosure in its daily publications ‘Shipping Position’ on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three of the 24 ships will sail in with petrol.

It said that 21 other ships are carrying general cargo, bulk sugar, base oil, frozen fish, diesel, buckwheat  and containers, carrying different goods.

The agency said that seven ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with   general cargo, diplomatic, diesel, aviation fuel and petrol. (NAN)

