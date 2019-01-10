38 ships with petrol at Lagos ports – NPA

By Aisha Cole

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 38 ships to bring in petroleum products, food and other goods at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports, from Jan. 10 to Jan. 22.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three of the 38 ships will sail in with petrol.

The other 35 ships are carrying general cargo, bulk sugar, diesel, steel products, base oil, frozen fish, buckwheat, and containers carrying different goods.

According to the NPA, 33 other ships have arrived at the ports and are waiting to berth with general cargo, container, buckwheat, kerosene, bulk sugar, aviation fuel, diesel and petrol. (NAN)