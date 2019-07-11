41.5m MSMEs registered in 2017 – NBS

By Aisha Cole

The Statistician-General of the Federation, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Dr Yemi Kale said that 41.5 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) were registered in 2017.

Kale made this known during the Public Presentation of the 2017 NBS-SMEDAN Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and National Survey of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs), held in Lagos on Thursday.

He said that Lagos State had the highest number of enterprises across all classes,

while Kastina had 36.4 per cent, Rivers 21.7 per cent and Kaduna 18.1 per cent.

“The five major sector of the economy were wholesale/Retail trade representing 42.3 per cent, Agriculture 20.9 per cent, other services 13.1 per cent, Manufacturing 9.0 per cent, and Accommodation and Food Services 5.7 per cent, together these account for about 91.0 per cent of all MSMEs.

“A total of 86.8 males were dominant in agriculture, while 86.8 female dominance was instead observed in accommodation and food services, 68.7 per cent recorded in manufacturing, 64.5 per cent on wholesale/retail trade.

“With regards to ownership status, Sole Partnership predominated at 97.1 per cent followed by partnerships of 2.2 per cent.”