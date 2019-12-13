Access, Stanel Master Class for entrepreneurs set to hold

Nigerian entrepreneurs battle for excellence in Access, Stanel Master Class

……Winners to get Innoson Jeep, others

A mentorship Master Class for young entrepreneurs in Nigeria is scheduled to hold in Awka Anambra state to boost the capacity of the enterprising Nigerians.

The class which is a collaboration between Access Bank and Stanel Group will bring together entrepreneurs, business leaders and artists from around Nigeria to converge on the 18th of December.

The ‘Access More With Stanel Master Class’ tagged ‘Become More’ is also partly organized by the Anambra State government and Sate Ministry of Youths and Sports.

The event which would be flagged off by Prof. Pat Utomi, is to begin with a Trade Fair where entrepreneurs will exhibit their products and services at highly discounted prices.

The best entrepreneurs are also to win many prices including a brand new innoson jeep, refrigerators, fans and other amazing items.

Top on the list of invitees include: Gov. Willie Obiano, MD of Access Bank Plc Herbert Wigwe, Chairman of Innoson Motors, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma, among others.

The program will be anchored by host of the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), Ebuka Obi-Uchendu popularly known as Ebuka who will be thrilling the audience.