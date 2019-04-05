African women entrepreneurs for confab

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) has scheduled to hold its annual conference designed to promote and acceleate growth of women-owned businesses.

The 5th conference which would take place in Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTCC) from Octover 29 to October 30 would strategise on how to grow women businesses for Africa’s inclusive economic growth.

The theme this year is, “Enhancing Impact: Digitalisation, Investment and Intra-African Trade’’.

AWIEF is a platform that sees global thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, academics, development organisations and investors gather to dialogue, connect, network, share, collaborate and transact in a combined effort to boost Africa’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

“The digital economy is driving business and is enhancing the impact of our work. Investment in women-owned businesses is needed across the continent of Africa,” said Irene Ochem, Founder and CEO of AWIEF.

The conference would tackle how leverage the digital economy and how to provide more access to affordable investment and finance to women to drive women entrepreneurship.

The conference would also analyse the importance and role that women have to play in the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

“It is important for Africa to trade amongst itself, to collaborate and cooperate. What we need to look at is the critical roles that women have in this integration process,” Ochem explained.

AWIEF is a Pan-African non-profit organisation with offices in both Nigeria and South Africa, including the annual conference, awards and expo; as well as events all year round and programmes to mentor, fund and grow women entrepreneurs on the continent.

AWIEF runs several programmes for women across the continent, such as the flagship AWIEF Growth Accelerator Programme for getting businesses “investment ready”.