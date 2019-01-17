Association urges FG not to sign e-commerce agreement

By Franca Ofili
The National Association of Nigerian
Traders (NANTs), has urged the Federal Government to desist from
further negotiations and subsequent signing of e-commerce agreement at
the World Trade Organisation.
Mr Ken Ukaoha, the President of NANTs said this in Abuja on Thursday
during a news conference.
According to him, e-commerce negotiation rules has many implications
that are yet to be examined.
Ukaoha expressed displeasure that Nigerian government had begun
e-commerce negotiations with Friends of E-Commerce for development
without due consultations with stakeholders of the economy on the
benefits or otherwise of such agreements or membership.
He said NANTs was concerned about the process involving Nigeria in
various international agreements, especially when these agreements had
to do with trade which had taken a highly technical dimension in
contemporary times.
The Nigerian Government through its representatives at the 11th WTO
Ministerial Conference (MC 11) held in Buenos Aires, Argentina on
December 2017.
He said the conference committed the country to some agreements such
as the European Free Trade Association Joint Declaration on
Corporation, Friends of Investment Facilitation for Development and
Friends of E-Commerce for Development.
Ukaoha pointed out that in view of the forthcoming World Economic
Forum which would commence on January 25 in Davos, Switzerland, the
subject of e-commerce would be extensively discussed at the meeting.
He expressed concern that Nigeria might be dragged into signing the
agreement which would be detrimental to the growth and development of
the country.
“Our fear is that Nigeria and particularly those that made commitments
at the above-mentioned MC11 on behalf of Nigeria have not till today
made any attempt at facilitating dialogue or consultation on the
subject of e-commerce among economic stakeholders.
“There is the likelihood that the country may be driving deeper into
the subject of e-commerce either oblivious or careless of the
implications on the economic operators and the nation’s economy as a
whole.
“We vehemently frown at the understanding that Nigeria is being
dragged into this agreement from the backdoor without proper analysis
and due consultations on the merits and demerits thereof to the
nation.
“More importantly, an implicit evaluation of the nation’s capacity to
either negotiate or benefit from the subject of e-commerce.’’
Ukaoha said that Nigeria was the only African country in the
membership of the so-called friends of e-commerce, adding that it was
against all advice from the African Group at the WTO.
He then called on well meaning Nigerians to reject the e-commerce
negotiations involving Nigeria and Friends of E-Commerce for
Development.
“Having worked closely with partners in developing countries, I
witnessed the devastating impacts of previous free trade agreements on
small-scale farmers, infant industries and their communities.
“We call on the business community, citizens, groups and government to
reject the e-commerce negotiations in the WTO.
“NANTS supports fair trade, sustainable development and democratic
practice, and unfortunately, the e-commerce negotiations at the WTO
fail to support any of these principles.
“The Nigeria law and policy regarding online businesses as well as the
relevant economic governance issues and regulatory practices affecting
the regional (ECOWAS) and continental (AU) market place are weak.
“We, therefore, urge the Federal Government to reject the e-commerce
negotiations and immediately opt out and withdraw Nigeria’s membership
of the friends of E-commerce for Development Forum,’’ Ukaoha said.
