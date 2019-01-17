Association urges FG not to sign e-commerce agreement

By Franca Ofili

The National Association of Nigerian

Traders (NANTs), has urged the Federal Government to desist from

further negotiations and subsequent signing of e-commerce agreement at

the World Trade Organisation.

Mr Ken Ukaoha, the President of NANTs said this in Abuja on Thursday

during a news conference.

According to him, e-commerce negotiation rules has many implications

that are yet to be examined.

Ukaoha expressed displeasure that Nigerian government had begun

e-commerce negotiations with Friends of E-Commerce for development

without due consultations with stakeholders of the economy on the

benefits or otherwise of such agreements or membership.

He said NANTs was concerned about the process involving Nigeria in

various international agreements, especially when these agreements had

to do with trade which had taken a highly technical dimension in

contemporary times.

The Nigerian Government through its representatives at the 11th WTO

Ministerial Conference (MC 11) held in Buenos Aires, Argentina on

December 2017.

He said the conference committed the country to some agreements such

as the European Free Trade Association Joint Declaration on

Corporation, Friends of Investment Facilitation for Development and

Friends of E-Commerce for Development.

Ukaoha pointed out that in view of the forthcoming World Economic

Forum which would commence on January 25 in Davos, Switzerland, the

subject of e-commerce would be extensively discussed at the meeting.

He expressed concern that Nigeria might be dragged into signing the

agreement which would be detrimental to the growth and development of

the country.

“Our fear is that Nigeria and particularly those that made commitments

at the above-mentioned MC11 on behalf of Nigeria have not till today

made any attempt at facilitating dialogue or consultation on the

subject of e-commerce among economic stakeholders.

“There is the likelihood that the country may be driving deeper into

the subject of e-commerce either oblivious or careless of the

implications on the economic operators and the nation’s economy as a

whole.

“We vehemently frown at the understanding that Nigeria is being

dragged into this agreement from the backdoor without proper analysis

and due consultations on the merits and demerits thereof to the

nation.

“More importantly, an implicit evaluation of the nation’s capacity to

either negotiate or benefit from the subject of e-commerce.’’

Ukaoha said that Nigeria was the only African country in the

membership of the so-called friends of e-commerce, adding that it was

against all advice from the African Group at the WTO.

He then called on well meaning Nigerians to reject the e-commerce

negotiations involving Nigeria and Friends of E-Commerce for

Development.

“Having worked closely with partners in developing countries, I

witnessed the devastating impacts of previous free trade agreements on

small-scale farmers, infant industries and their communities.

“We call on the business community, citizens, groups and government to

reject the e-commerce negotiations in the WTO.

“NANTS supports fair trade, sustainable development and democratic

practice, and unfortunately, the e-commerce negotiations at the WTO

fail to support any of these principles.

“The Nigeria law and policy regarding online businesses as well as the

relevant economic governance issues and regulatory practices affecting

the regional (ECOWAS) and continental (AU) market place are weak.

“We, therefore, urge the Federal Government to reject the e-commerce

negotiations and immediately opt out and withdraw Nigeria’s membership

of the friends of E-commerce for Development Forum,’’ Ukaoha said.

(NAN)