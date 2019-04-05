Association wants Ikpeazu to actualise Enyimba Economic City Project

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The President, Marine Club of Nigeria (MCN), Dr Chinedu Jideofo-Ogbuagu, has advised Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia to ensure the actualisation of Enyimba Economic City project.

Jideofo-Ogbuagu gave the advice in Abuja, in an open letter to Ikpeazu made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that the project would serve as a mega industrial hub in the country’s South East geo-political zone.

The MCN leader expressed the hope that Enyimba Economic City project would be actualised during Gov. Ikpeazu’s second term to serve as a free trade zone.

He pointed out that the project was envisaged to become an industrial hub that would attract local and foreign investors into the country.

“With transport infrastructural crises in Lagos, the Enyimba Economic City has become more urgent than when it was first conceived.

“Undoubtedly, actualisation of the project will become the greatest developmental milestone in the history of the South-East,” Jideofo-Ogbuagu said.

According to him, when established, the project will help to reduce congestion and tensions at Lagos Trade Fair Complex, Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports as well as in other parts of the country.

“It would not only be the governor’s signature project, but will also make him the greatest Igbo leader since Dr Michael Okpara’s administration of Eastern Nigeria,” Jideofo-Ogbuagu said.