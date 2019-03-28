Chamber sets up committee to check government contracts

By Franca Ofili

The Dispute Resolution Centre of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has set up a committee to address issues around the resolution of disputes arising from the award and execution of public contracts.

The Chairman of the centre, Mr Emeka Obegolu, said in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday that the committee would look into the incessant rise in disputes between government contractors and vendors.

Obegolu said the move became necessary in order to check the perennial issues of abandonment of projects and cost overrun.

He said the stakeholders are the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bureau of Public Procurement, Ministry of Works and Housing, Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators and Nigerian Bar Association.

Obegolu said that there would be a national workshop to be held at the chamber from May 7 to May 8 with registration fee of N150, 000

He said that the aim of the workshop was for major stakeholders in Nigeria to brainstorm and address how disputes arising from government contracts can be resolved speedily. (NAN)