Delta State to support 26,400 traders with N10,000 each

By Mercy Obojeghren

The Delta State Government says it has concluded plans to empower 26,400 traders with the sum of N10,000 each.

The state’s Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr Emu Kingsley disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Asaba.

According to him, we have concluded plans to empower more than 26,400 traders especially women with the sum of N10,000 within the next few weeks.

“The N10,000 which we tagged as Smart Money will be given specifically to petty traders and hawkers across the various Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state.

“As I speak with you well over 26,400 people will benefit from the state government Smart Money. This will happen within the next two weeks,’’ Emu said.

On the state micro-credit programme, he said that the programme is still on course, adding that the programme is doing pretty well.

Emu said that government is doing everything possible to ensure that the programme is strengthened and sustained due to its economic viability.

The commissioner said that rather than continue with the usual practice where loans were given to individuals, it now prefer to give loans to beneficiaries through their various clusters groups.

“We are lending to desired and deserving areas; we are not politising it and we are no longer lending to individuals but clusters.

“ We have changed our operational modalities. When we lend to persons in clusters, the results are better.

“So at present, we are focusing on associations such as motorcycle operators, fashion designers, butchers union, tricycle operators among others,’’ he said. (NAN)