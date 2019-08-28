FHA builds shopping complex to address need for commercial spaces

By Franca Ofili

Mr Umar Gonto, the Acting Managing Director of Federal Housing Authority (FHA), has the agency is building a shopping complex to help to address the demand for modern commercial spaces by Gwarinpa residents.

Gonto made the disclosure in Abuja at the ground-breaking of FHA Shopping Complex at Gwarinpa.

”The authority is indeed stepping up the designed and well-intended diversification of its services to Nigerians to include provision of commercial outlets apart from our regular residential houses,” he said.

Gonto said that the complex would have all the amenities that would meet modern standards.

He said the authority signed Memorandum of Understanding with a reputable firm called the Horizon Construction Company Limited and that adequate measures had been taken to ensure strict compliance to all standards.

According to him, the complex will have three floors and a pent floor comprising six numbers of large spaces as open malls, 24 numbers of medium spaces as shops, basement parking spaces, among others.

“The management is also working out modalities to ensure that the outlets get to the interested members of the public at the most transparent manner, ” he said.

Gonto said the authority would soon inaugurate the Mass Housing Estates in Zuba made up of more than 700 units of houses.

He said the authority was currently pursuing the project deployment for estates in Ibadan and Katsina under FHA Nationwide Housing Programme.

Gonto said work was on-going in Kwali and arrangements in top gear to commence at Bwari and the Diaspora City to be situated at Kabusa, Abuja.

Sen. Lawal Shuaibu, Chairman Board of Directors of FHA said the complex when completed would provide jobs for youths.

Shuaibu advised the authority and the company to adhere to the time scheduled to complete the complex, saying the era of abandoned projects in Nigeria was over.

According to him, the board of directors will attract all support from the government. (NAN)