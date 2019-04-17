Juventus shares crash after UEFA Champions League exit

Shares in Italian club Juventus plunged nearly 21 percent in early trading on Wednesday after Ajax knocked out Cristiano Ronaldo’s side from the Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

At 0715 GMT, the shares were down nearly 21 percent at 1.356 euros in trading in Milan, the AFP reported.

Shares of the club have always mirrored the fortunes of the team in the UEFA championship. The share price fell 14 per cent in February after the team lost the first leg of the Round of 16 at 0-2 to Atletico Madrid.It was the biggest fall since 2017.

The shares rose after the second leg, in March, in which Cristiano Ronaldo banged a hat trick against the Spanish team.

The Turin club’s shares also fell in the wake of the allegations of rape against their biggest player, Ronaldo.