Kaduna govt woos investors

By Hussaina Yakubu

Kaduna State Government says it is well prepared for widest and sincere partnership with new investors in its quest to transform the state.

Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, the state Deputy Governor-elect, made the commitment on Thursday in Kaduna in a presentation at the ongoing Kaduna State Investment Summit, Kadinvest 4.0.

She assured that the government would be exceptional in its commitment as it had prepared unique opportunities for investors.

She assured the investors of political stability, economic growth and new markets for their products in the state.

Balarabe stressed that the focus of the summit on Agriculture and agro business was aimed at combining productive agriculture with sophifiscicated processing and marketing capacity.

While calling on investors to take advantage of the state’s ease of doing business, Balarabe assured that the state would continue creating policies and enabling platforms for businesses.

”For us taking Kaduna to the next level is an adventure we are daring, it is the duty we are performing to the best of our abilities, an opportunity we are taking and a promise we are committed to fulfilling,” she said.

Other activities at the event included a presentation by Hafsah Jumare from the Busarah Centre for Behavioral Economics – A research and Advisory firm, where she gave an investors insights on understanding human behaviors and designed solutions to scale products, programs and policies.(NAN)