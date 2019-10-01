Lori, Kenya’s e-logistics coy expands to Nigerian market

By Stellamaris Ashinze

A Kenyan e-logistics company, Lori, has officially announced its expansion to Nigeria in a bid to cement its footprint across Africa.

The Chief Operating Officer, Uche Ogboi, said Lori’s mission was to reduce the high cost of transportation of goods, which was up to 75 per cent of the cost of products in some countries across Africa.

Ogboi said at a media launch in Lagos that the company aimed to achieve this by eliminating the challenges encountered by customers along the cargo journey with new technologies and superior user experience.

She said the cost of goods on the continent was attributed to logistics, compared to only 6 per cent in the U.S.

According to her, over the past 10 months, Lori has completed a successful pilot in Nigeria with some of the country’s top cargo companies including Olam, Honeywell Flour Mills and Flour Mills Nigeria.

”This expansion presents a massive opportunity for Lori, as the company seeks to facilitate and connect technology innovation, smart policy and government partnership, and seamless operations to continue to lower the cost of goods.

”As Africa’s largest single market, Nigeria faces challenges with a congested port and a shortage of transport options.

”In July, Lori announced the appointment of new global leadership to drive the company’s expansion efforts across Africa.

”Lori is at the forefront of revolutionising cargo transport across Africa from the ground up,” said Ogboi,

She said the company had successfully created a digital platform to enable the movement of goods through a transparent supply chain management system that was affordable, reliable and flexible.

According to her, as a digital marketplace and eLogistics service provider, Lori caters for clients in three key areas: Technology, Operational Excellence, and Customer Service.

She said for cargo owners, Lori offered reliability by working with high quality transporters who had been vetted, verified, successfully onboarded, and constantly rated on performance.

She added that Lori was developing the most sophisticated technology tools available in the market to package and deliver meaningful data, provide management teams with insights for better control.

She said the technology tools also allowed for better tracking with greater context for goods in transit.

”Ultimately, cost savings is achieved directly and indirectly with better end-to-end coordination with transporters,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lori Systems is a Pan African e-Logistics company commenced operations in Kenya in 2016 using smart technology for transportation of goods within Africa. (NAN)