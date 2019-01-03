Markudi : Buhari sympathises with victims of wadata market fire

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sympathy with the victims of Wadata Market fire incident in Makurdi, Benue on Wednesday.

Buhari, who was reacting to the fire disaster, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Thursday, said he was greatly saddened by the unfortunate incident.

He said: “Regardless of our status in life, we are bound by our common humanity and, therefore, I share the pains of the victims with a sincere sense of sympathy and empathy.’’

The President prayed God “to replenish their losses and multiply their blessings as they try to pick up their lives once again from the ashes of economic ruins.”

He commended the immediate response of the state government, led by Gov. Samuel Ortom in trying to bring relief to the victims.

The Benue Government had on Wednesday, donated N30 million to the victims of the fire that gutted some sections of Wadata Market, Makurdi, the state capital, early Wednesday morning.

Ortom, who announced the donation when he inspected the burnt section of the market.on Wednesday, said the amount was an interim support to the traders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fire which started 2a.m. razed many shops in the fish, yams, butchers, grain as well as industrial and allied material sections of the market.(NAN)