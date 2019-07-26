MTN leads gainers’ chart, amid N2.95 interim dividend

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

MTN Plc led the gainers’ chart on Friday with N2, due to investors’ reactions to N2.95 interim dividend declared by the company for six months ended June 30, 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the company released its unaudited result for the six months ended June 30 and announced an interim dividend of N2.95 per share to its shareholders.

The company’s unaudited result released by the NSE showed that the N2.95 interim dividend would be paid to eligible shareholders on Aug.16.

The dividend is payable to shareholders, whose names appear on the company’s register at the close of business on Aug. 8, while the register closes from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13.

Consequently, the company topped the gainers’ table with N2 to close at N127 per share.

Forte Oil followed with a gain of 50k to close at N18, while Oando appreciated by 15k to close at N3.95 per share.

NPF Micro Finance Bank improved by 11k to close at N1.29, while Africa Prudential Registrar added 6k to close at N3.70 per share.

Conversely, Seplat topped the laggards’ table with a loss of N35 to close at N490 per share.

Okomu Oil trailed with N3.80 to close at N52, while International Breweries lost N1.30 to close at N12.50 per share.

Dangote Cement shed N1 to close at N170, while Cement Company of Northern Nigeria was down by 85k to close at N11.60 per share.

Consequently, the market capitalisation of listed equities dropped further to N13.606 trillion from N13.641 trillion achieved on July 25.

Also, the NSE All Share Index closed lower at 27,918.59 from 27,990.61 posted on Thursday.

In all, investors traded 130.85 million shares worth N2.64 billion traded in 2,749 deals.

This was in contrast to 359.112 million shares, valued at N1.89 billion transacted in 3,099 deals on Thursday.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance recorded the highest volume of activities, trading 14.16 million shares, valued at N4.14 million.

Zenith Bank followed with an account of 12.15 million shares worth N224.67 million, while Lafarge Africa traded 10.39 million shares valued at N149.59 million.

International Breweries sold a total of 8.69 million shares worth N108.72 million, while FBN Holdings traded 7.78 million shares valued at N43.48 million. (NAN)