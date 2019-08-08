Naira closes at N359.3 to dollar at parallel market

157 0
157 0
Nigerian Naira used to illustrate Money politics
Naira closes at N359.3 to dollar at parallel market

By Fabian Ekeruche

The Naira on Thursday was sold at N359.3 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N450 and N396, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment, the naira traded at N359.3 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N450 and N396 respectively.

Trading at the investors window saw the naira closing at N363.31 as market turnover stood at 333.52 million dollars.

Meanwhile, the naira had remained stable at the parallel market in Lagos as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continued to intervene in the market.

The Apex bank had on Tuesday injected 210 million dollars into the market.(NAN)

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet