NCS Tin Can II command generates N3bn revenue in January – Comptroller

By Aisha Cole

The Lilypond Container Terminal Customs Command in Lagos generated N3.03 billion as revenue in January 2019, against N1.90 billion generated in the corresponding period of 2018.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Lami Wushishi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

Wushishi said that the command generated N2.48 billion in December 2018.

She attributed the increase in revenue to the continuous dedication of officers in the command and close supervision by the heads of various units of the command.

According to her, over 95 per cent of the revenue generated came from the Customs Processing Centres (CPCs) at Lekki Free Trade Zones in Lagos.

She said the command was able to record continuous increase in revenue because all revenue leakages had been blocked with the replacement of Nigeria Customs Integrated System (NICIS II).

Wushishi said that the command had no record of seizures in January as a result of the commitment of the officers and men of the command.

The controller said she had always sensitised clearing agents on the importance of honest declarations on freight which had resulted in no record of seizures.

Wushishi also commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Retired Col. Hameed Ali, for motivating the personnel of the service.

The controller assured of the command’s determination to remain committed to boosting international trade and increasing revenue generation for the Federal Government. (NAN)