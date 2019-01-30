Nestle Nigeria changes water logo

By Emmanuel Afonne

Nestle Nigeria Plc has re-branded the logo of Nestle Pure Life, its water brand, as it strives towards ensuring a healthy environment for Nigerians.

The re-branding which took place on Wednesday at the company’s factory in Abaji, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), had Nestle Nigeria distributors and other Nigerians in attendance.

Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestle Nigeria Plc, said the unveiling was an expression of their commitment to their consumers.

“Today we are unveiling the new brand identity for Nestle Pure Life, a water brand of Nestle Nigeria which comes in two types – the Nestle Pure Life-Mama and the Nestle Pure Life-Protect which is fortified with zinc.

“The quality remains the same; we have not compromised on quality or changed the quality in any way.

“What we have changed is the brand identity and that is why it’s coming with our brand purpose which is championing pure water for healthier generations.

“You will also notice that the new label has a new transparent planet logo, and that demonstrates our commitment to the environment.

“It also shows how transparent we are with our quality. Our product goes through about 14 quality control processes, so, we are committed to ensuring that it is pure water indeed,’’ Uwadoka said.

According to Uwadoka, the new logo represents the expression of the company’s commitment to its consumers that it is committed to the planet, maintaining quality, and staying transparent as well as opening doors of communications to the public.

These, she said, were part of Nestle global commitment to have healthier environment by 2030.

“We also focus on the environment and when you look at our bottles, you see that they are lighter than others we have in the market and we try as much as possible to reduce the quantity of plastic we use.

“We make sure that every waste product of the post-packaging are collected and transformed into other uses.

“What we are doing today is unveiling that new identity which is not just in the packaging but in our new commitment and new purpose for the environment.

Mrs Gloria Nwabuike, Marketing Manager Nestle Waters said the new logo represented purity of Nestle Nigeria Pure Life waters.

Nwabuike said the re-branding of the logo was not necessitated by any act of counterfeiting in the market, but to champion pure quality water for healthier generation.

“If you look at the new logo that we have, you see that it’s a blue planet which shows our commitment to the environment as regards plastic, and we want to be in the forefront of promoting that.

“So, our purpose today is to promote healthy hydration for the young ones and for families to guarantee a healthier future for our children and the environment.’’

She, however, said the company would not overlook the activities of imitators who may want to fake its products.