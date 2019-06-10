Nigerian Breweries brands get Monde quality award

By Oluwafunke Ishola

The Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc says three of its brands have received Gold prizes from Monde Quality Selection Awards.

The Corporate Affairs Director, NB, Mrs Sade Morgan, disclosed this in a press statement she issued on Monday in Lagos.

She listed the award-winning brands as: Gulder, Goldberg and Star Lager beer.

Morgan said that the awards were conferred on the three beer brands at the 58th Annual Awards Ceremony of Monde Selection held in Rome, Italy.

She said that more than 1,000 companies from 90 countries presented about 3,000 products to the selection jury.

Morgan said that each product was evaluated individually by the jury to establish its global quality profile before granting the product the quality award it deserved.

“Gulder, which introduced a new label and packaging last year; Goldberg, the premium quality lager beer brewed to golden standards and Star Lager, the first locally-brewed Nigerian beer, all won Gold Quality Awards at the 2019 Annual Awards Ceremony,” Morgan said.

She also stated that the NB brands had in the past received accolades from respected international organisations.

Morgan recalled that in 2014, Amstel Malta was recognized as an international high quality and prestigious brand with its quality awards from the International Taste and Quality Institute (iTQi) and the Monde Selection Quality Award.

She said that Maltina, Star, and Fayrouz had also been recipients of Advertising Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) Awards for Marketing Excellence respectively at different times.

The statement also quoted Mr Jordi Borrut Bel, the Chief Executive Officer, NB, to have dedicated the awards to the staff and consumers of the brands.

“We couldn’t have won these awards without the hard work and dedication of the Nigerian Breweries team.

“Goldberg, Gulder, and Star are some of our most prestigious brands and we are proud of their startling success in the Nigerian market.

“Over the years, these brands have not only continued to lead the line in the beer industry, but have been able to cultivate a cult, following with millions of consumers across the country.

“The growth and evolution of these brands have been a joy to behold and we appreciate our loyal consumers for sticking with us through this historic journey,” he said in the statement.

Bel also appreciated the organisers of the award and pledged that the company would continue to uphold standard and innovate in exciting ways to consistently win awards with the various brands in its portfolio.

He noted that since inception in 1946, Nigerian Breweries has been home to a wide array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands, which have set the bar for excellence in the brewing industry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Monde Selection, created in 1961 is an annual non-competitive award open to food, drinks, and cosmetics products.

Monde Selection uses scientific approach to evaluate a product against international standards, such as ISO norms, legal prescriptions and industries’ guidelines.

A product with Monde Selection Quality Award gives consumers the assurance that the product had been tested and approved by a totally independent professional jury. (NAN)