Nokia 7.2 with 48-megapixel camera launched in India

HMD Global on Thursday announced the launch of Nokia 7.2 in India. Set to go on sale on September 23, Nokia 7.2 will be available via Nokia.com and Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 18,599 for the 4GB, 64GB variant.

The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 19,599. The smartphone will be available in Charcoal and Cyan Green colour options.

Nokia 7.2: Offers for online, retail

Customers purchasing Nokia 7.2 from the company’s official e-store will receive Rs 2,000 gift card. The offer is available till October 31, 2019. Customers buying the phone from Flipkart will receive an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange.

Flipkart customers will also be eligible for 5% cashback on buying the phone using HDFC Bank Debit Cards. During Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, Nokia 7.2 buyers will get 7.2% instant discount. The sale starts on September 29.

For retail customers, HMD Global is offering 10% cashback on buying the phone using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards on EMI and regular transactions done through Pinelabs terminals. Customers will also receive 10% cashback on buying the phone through HDFC consumer finance.

