NPA: 10 ships discharging Ethanol, other commodities

By Aisha Cole

Ten ships conveying Fertiliser and other commodities have berthed at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Monday.

The authority said in its daily publication, Shipping Position, that the vessels were already discharging their consignments at the ports.

According to it, one of the vessels is discharging 146 metric tonnes of ethanol.

It added that nine ships were discharging buckwheat, container, general cargo, bulk sugar and bulk fertiliser. (NAN)