NSE lists Greenwich Alpha ETF

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday listed Greenwich Alpha Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) tagged: “Greenwich Alpha” on its platform at N100.

Greenwich Alpha is an open-ended ETF which tracks the NSE 30 Index, an index which constitutes 30 of the most liquid and capitalised stocks trading on the Exchange.

It is designed for investors to access the constituent companies of the NSE 30 index, thereby getting performance of the index.

Speaking at the listing, Mr Dayo Obisan, Greenwich Asset Management Ltd., said that Greenwich Alpha ETI was designed for and offered to investors seeking exposure to the Nigerian equities market.

Obisan said: “It offers the full benefits of diversification through a single transaction, thereby reducing associated transaction cost and helping investors spread their risk.

“We will continue to encourage retail and institutional investments in this Fund based on its potential,” he said.

Also, NSE Head, Trading Business Division, Mr Jude Chiemeka, commended the company for the listing aimed at growing list of ETF providers.

“We are delighted to welcome Greenwich Asset Management Limited to our growing list of ETF providers, ” Chiemeka said.

He said ETFs globally had continued to make an impact as effective tools for accessing the market and investments’ diversification.

According to him, it serves as an alternative investment solution for intermediaries to recommend to their clients.

“As the leading stock exchange for listing and trading ETFs in West Africa, we will continue to lead innovation in the market as well as support the issuance of products and investment vehicles that meet the objectives of investors.

“We operate an efficient, orderly and transparent market based on cutting edge technology, to support product development efforts for the benefit of all investors.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to partnering with all market stakeholders to continue to build and develop the Nigerian capital market, while offering a wide range of investment vehicles for all investors,” he said. (NAN)