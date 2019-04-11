Trade: U.S. , China agree on enforcement of pledges

141 0
141 0

Trump and Xi Jinping
Trump and Xi Jinping: China, US on Trade

China and the United States have agreed to set up enforcement offices to monitor implementation of trade pledges, making a breakthrough that paves the way for ending their tariff war.

The enforcement mechanism and the establishment of the offices have been key hurdles to an accord between the two nations, with China concerned that checks on its policies by US officials would be an infringement of sovereignty.

But the agreement will also allow China to monitor US behaviour, a reciprocal concession which analysts said showed determination from both sides to reach a trade deal.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he had a “productive” phone conversation with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He on Tuesday night, with another conversation planned for Thursday.

We’ve pretty much agreed on an enforcement mechanism; we’ve agreed that both sides will establish enforcement offices that will deal with the ongoing matters,” Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday, adding that there were still important issues to be addressed.

“We are really focused on the execution of the documents,” he said.

Sourcehttps://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3005701/china-and-us-reach-milestone-agreement-road-trade-peace

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet