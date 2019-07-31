Trade: US, China to hold more talks in Septmber

US and Chinese negotiators agreed to meet again in the United States in September after holding “frank” and “constructive” talks in Shanghai on Wednesday, state media said following meetings overshadowed by a Twitter tirade from President Donald Trump. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer met with Vice Premier Liu He in the Chinese financial hub for the first face-to-face negotiations since a trade war truce was declared last month.

“The two sides conducted frank, highly efficient and constructive in-depth exchanges on major issues of common interest in the economic and trade field,” according to the official Xinhua news agency, adding that the purchase of US agricultural goods by China was discussed.

Washington and Beijing have so far hit each other with punitive tariffs covering more than $360 billion in two-way trade in a row centred on demands for China to curb the alleged theft of American technology and provide a level playing field to US companies.

The negotiators shook hands and exchanged pleasantries when they met Wednesday morning and then held talks for around four hours behind closed doors.

The talks were relatively brief and the negotiators emerged later, a little earlier than expected, for a group photo before the US trade officials left for the airport without speaking to reporters.