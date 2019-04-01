Why Ondo govt. disbursed N57m to associations

101 0
101 0
Ondo State Governor’s wife, Mrs Betty Akeredolu
Ondo State Governor’s wife, Mrs Betty Akeredolu

By Oluwafemi Ojo

The Ondo State Government on Monday distributed N57 million to different  associations in the state under the Apalara Micro-Credit Scheme to boost their businesses.

Mrs Betty Akeredolu, the wife of the governor, who flagged off the disbursement, said credit was a veritable tool all over the world to power economic growth and reduce poverty.

She said the only challenge facing the “ hardworking and highly productive” people of the state was sourcing for fund to finance their  developmental and business  projects.

“It is in view of this that  the present administration under the leadership of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu placed much emphasis on the provision of soft loans for the worthy people of the State through the Ondo State Micro Credit Agency (OSMA) and other programmes of the state government with a view to making the good people of Ondo self-reliant.

“I am happy that our women are not taking the back seat among the beneficiaries of these facilities provided by government.

“It is on record that the women of Ondo are very responsive in terms of loan repayment thus, ensuring that credit delivery programmes in Ondo are sustainable,” he said.

She  advised the beneficiaries to utilise the loan for the purpose  for which they were granted and ensure prompt repayment to allow others to benefit.

The newly appointed Chairman of OSMA, Kosemani Kolawole, expressed appreciation to the governor for the  appointment.

According to her, the appointment has availed her the opportunity to once again  contribute her quota to the development of  the state.

Kolawole promised to justify the confidence reposed in her as chairman and  solicited for support and cooperation of major stakeholders in the agency.

A beneficiary and member of  Sunshine Rice Farmers Association, Mr George Oladapo, described the initiative as indicative of government’s commitment to boosting small scale businesses in the state.

Oladapo said beneficiaries  would put the money into good use and pay back according to schedule.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme brought together many associations in the state.

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet