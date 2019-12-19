2020 budget assent: Buhari’s birthday gift to Nigerian – NYCN

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has described the timely passage and assent to the 2020 appropriation bill as the best birthday gift any President could have offered Nigerians.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday assented to the appropriation bill, thereby putting an end to the long wish of many that the nation gets a new budget before year end.

President of NYCN, Mr Solomon Adodo in a statement in Abuja on Thursday said that by assenting to the bill, the President has further demonstrated willingness to better the economy and guarantee better living condition for all citizens.

Adodo also said that the president demonstrated dexterous leadership by signing the budget without delay.

“Nigeria recorded yet another historical milestone yesterday, Dec. 17, 2019 when President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the 2020 Appropriation Bill (now the 2020 Appropriation Act).

“We consider it as a fantastic birthday celebration gift from the President to Nigeria.

“Achieving the elusive January to December Predictable National Budget Circle was one dream Nigerians were giving up on; the President and the National Assembly made it a reality.

“On behalf of the young people of this great country, I wish to extend our gratitude to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Distinguished Senator Ahmed Lawan and Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and indeed the entire 9th National Assembly for elevating governance above politics in the interest of Nigerians.

“This is an act of patriotism that the youth constituency cannot ignore. We understand the unusual extra legislative hours that were invested to make this possible.

“President Buhari has shown that this country can function well if we imbibe hard work and patriotism; this is one of the ways he has demonstrated it, signing the bill in spite of an increase of N263 billion from the National Assembly.

Adodo also appreciated the contributions of the Minister of Finance and his Budget and National Planning counterpart, and other staff of the ministries for working hard to achieve this uncommon feat.

“Now, we are certain that the economy will be more stable, grow better and attract more investment.

“This is one of the ways to create more wealth, provide employment to our jobless youths and secure the future of the country.

“The National Youth Council will continue to support every programme of government that will bring improvement to the lives of Nigerians.

“This 2020 National Budget is one of such,” the statement added.