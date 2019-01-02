Adamawa 2019 Appropriation Bill ready for Gov. Bindow’s assent

By Martins Abochol

The Adamawa State House of Assembly has presented a copy of the state 2019 Appropriation Bill of N244 billion to Gov. Mohammed Bindow for his assent.

Presenting the document on Wednesday, Deputy Speaker, Mr Lumsambani Dili said the speedy passage of the bill was to ensure there was no gap in the fiscal administration of the state.

Dili commended the governor for ensuring transparency in the management of state resources.

He assured the executive of continued harmonious relationship to move the state forward.

The deputy speaker said the lawmakers increased the budget by N14 billion.

In his response, Bidow commended the house for the speedy passage of the bill.

He assured of quick assent to the bill, adding that there was no issue concerning the slight increase in the budget.

He also assured of a continued harmonious relationship with the legislature.

The governor had presented the 2019 budget of N235 billion to the house in December 2018.

The house however added N14 billion to make it N244 billion.