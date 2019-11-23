Address infrastructure deficit through capital market, ISAN tells FG

By Chinyere Joel- Nwokeoma

The Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) has stressed the need to address the country’s infrastructure challenges through the Nigerian capital market.

Mr Adeniyi Adebisi, ISAN’s National Coordinator, stated this on Saturday in Lagos, while speaking on the high points of the association’s Sixth Triennial Delegates Conference and Gala Night slated for Nov. 27 in Lagos.

Adebisi said there should be conscious efforts by government and stakeholders to open up our capital market to tackle the country’s infrastructure deficit.

He said the conference themed: “Elevating the Nigerian Capital Market for Global Visibility,” would expose the potential of the capital market in addressing infrastructure challenges.

“These days and times, we believe that conscious efforts should be made to open up our capital market to the whole wide world through which funds for infrastructural development can flow in.

“When this is done and government leaves the responsibilities of infrastructure to private enterprises who will be confident that they will be able to raise any level of capital required from local and foreign sources,” Adebisi said.

According to him, the Triennial Delegates Conference, is a three-year event that brings ISAN members and all strategic stakeholders together to address issues affecting the capital market and the economy in general.

Adebisi said the event offered an avenue to address issues pertinent to economic development and corporate governance.

He noted that speakers had been drawn from Deloitte Nigeria, KPMG, PWC and Punuka Attorney and Solicitors.

Adebisi added that top government officials from the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Securities and Exchange Commission, Corporate Affairs Commisison, the Nigerian Stock Exchange and Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, among others were expected at the event. (NAN)