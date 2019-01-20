Alaba traders move against substandard goods

The Alaba International Market Association has embarked on a raid to rid the market of substandard electronic products.

The Public Relations Officer of the association, Mr Eugene Obiezu, said that the exercise was aimed at curbing the inflow of substandard goods to the market.

According to Obiezu, the association is poised to stamp out activities of some notorious traders who imported substandard goods.

He said that such practice was smearing the image of the market.

“We shall put a stop to it,” he said.

Obiezu said the association was worried over the dwindling in sales volume following the activities of those importing substandard goods in the market.

He said members of the association could not afford to lose their means of living because of the activities of a few individuals who were bent on doing illegal businesses.

“We will never take it lightly with anyone involved in the sale of substandard goods, such practice is already having negative effect on the market.

“ We cannot leave the fight against substandard goods in the hands of government alone; we must take steps to purge ourselves of wrongdoings,” Obiezu said.

Recently, the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) officials, at a sensitisation visit to the market, warned traders against the sales of substandard products.