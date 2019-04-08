IIADRI reiterates commitment to capital market development

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

The Issuers and Investors Alternative Dispute Resolution Initiative (IIADRI) has reiterated commitment to partnering with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Nigerian Stock Exchange and capital market registrars for overall growth of the capital market.

Mr Moses Igbrude, IIADRI President, said in Lagos that the association would strongly collaborate with capital market regulators and Association of Registrars through various initiatives for the development of the capital market in Nigeria.

Igbrude said that IIADRI, a non-governmental organisation, was borne out of passion to entrench harmony and engender growth in the Nigerian stock market through enlightenment of investors and issuers on alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

He said that the association was particular about using mediation, conciliation and negotiation as veritable tools in achieving set goals and objectives.

Igbrude said that the association would work tirelessly to promote investor education, noting that enlightened investors were necessary for the growth of the capital market.

According to him, IIADRI will pursue strategies that will create awareness and bring more Nigerians to invest in the capital market.

Igbrude said that IIADRI should monitor and encourage companies to comply with Corporate Governance Codes and other regulatory instruments.

He noted that the association recently made some appointments into its governing board for a period of one year for greater efficiency.

He said that Mr Sebastian Udoh was appointed Secretary, while Chief Raymond Gold, Mr Matthew Otameh and Mr Mayor Emmanuel were nominated as members of the governing board. (NAN)