In Pictures : President Buhari’s participation at Russia-Africa summit

More than 50 African leaders made their way to the Black Sea resort city of Sochi on Oct. 23-24 for the inaugural Russia-Africa summit.
The summit is widely seen as a reflection of Russia’s push for economic and military influence in Africa. More than 3,000 delegates from African countries and Russia are at the summit to discuss everything from nuclear energy to natural resources extraction.
While at the summit, President Muhammadu Buhari who led the Nigerian Delegation met with the Russian President, Vladimir Putin in a strategic bilateral meeting.
President Muhammadu Buhari participating in the Plenary Session of the Economic Forum Meeting on the discussion “Uncovering the Potential for Cooperation”.
The Nigerian Oil & Gas Sector was well represented as part of President Buhari ‘s delegation. In addition to Chief Sylva, the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, NNPC’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officers for Refining and Gas and Power, Oando Plc’s Group Chief Executive, Adewale Tinubu were in the delegation.
Image Credits: Andrey Lubimov and Bayo Omoboriowo.
