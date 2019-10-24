In Pictures : President Buhari’s participation at Russia-Africa summit

President Buhari with Russian president Vladimir Putin (Image Credit: Mikhail Mettsel / TASS Photo Hosting Agency)

More than 50 African leaders made their way to the Black Sea resort city of Sochi on Oct. 23-24 for the inaugural Russia-Africa summit.

The summit is widely seen as a reflection of Russia’s push for economic and military influence in Africa. More than 3,000 delegates from African countries and Russia are at the summit to discuss everything from nuclear energy to natural resources extraction.

While at the summit, President Muhammadu Buhari  who led the Nigerian Delegation met with the Russian President, Vladimir Putin in a strategic bilateral meeting.
President Buhari meeting with Russian president
President Muhammadu Buhari  participating in the Plenary Session of the Economic Forum Meeting on the discussion “Uncovering the Potential for Cooperation”.
President Buhari at the meeting in Russia
The Nigerian Oil & Gas Sector was well represented as part of President Buhari ‘s delegation. In addition to Chief Sylva, the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, NNPC’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officers for Refining and Gas and Power, Oando Plc’s Group Chief Executive, Adewale Tinubu were in the delegation.
Nigeria Delegation at the Russia-Africa Summit
Nigeria delegates at the Russia-Africa summit
Image Credits: Andrey Lubimov and Bayo Omoboriowo.

