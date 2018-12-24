Lalong presents N148.7bn 2019 budget to Plateau Assembly

By Polycarp Auta

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Monday presented the 2019 Budget of N148.7 billion to the State House of Assembly.

Presenting the budget before the Assembly, Lalong said the appropriation bill was christened “Budget of Rescue and Infrastructural Growth”.

According to him, the 2019 budget was increased by over N2.4 billion compare to the 2018 proposal.

He said over N83.4 billion representing 56 per cent of the proposal would go for recurrent expenditures, while capital expenditures would gulp over N65.3 billion, representing 43.9 per cent.

“Mr speaker, you will recall that last year I presented the 2018 budget of over N125.5 billion, and over N146.5 billion was passed by the House.

“Today, I am here again to present the 2019 budget of over N148.7 billion,” he said.

He said the recurrent expenditures would cover personnel and overhead costs, while capital expenditures would take care of administrative cost, the economy, social sector, and law and justice, among others.

The governor urged members of the assembly to give the budget proposal a speedy passage.

In his response, Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Joshua Madaki, promised to ensure speedy passage of the bill, to enable quick development in he state.

He, however, called on ministries, departments and agencies of the state to avail themselves when called to defend their various proposals.