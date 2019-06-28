Lifemate reduces price to mark anniversary

By Mustapha Sumaila

The Lifemate Furniture Nigeria Limited declared 50 per cent discount on general furniture and 20 per cent on Royal furnitures to mark it’s 12 years of operation in the country, the Managing Director, Derrick Dai has said.

Dai, who made this known while speaking with journalists on the activities of the company in Abuja, said the gesture was one of the ways to appreciate their customers.

He explained that the country’s furniture industry if properly supported had the potential to provide direct and indirect employment for Nigerians.

He said it had capability to multiply Nigeria’s GDP, adding that “Nigeria will begin to export furniture to all other counties in the world so as to generate revenue for the country”.

He described the company as Africa’s largest furniture company with 100 per cent Nigerian Local Content.

“We have declared 50 per cent discount on all Home, Office and Outdoor furniture as well as 20 per cent discount on Royal furniture to celebrate our 12th Anniversary.

Life mate furnitures

“Nigeria has the raw materials, skill and vibrant labour force and the wherewithal to dominate the entire world in the furniture industry.

“Lifemate Furniture Nigeria Limited is committed to 100 per cent Local Content in raw materials and labour,” he said.

The director said foreign investments had the highest profitability and security due to the Federal Government’s efficient and effective policies to ensure that all businesses run without hindrance.

The General Manager Northern Region, Mr Will Qiou, enjoined all Nigerians to use the opportunity of the 12th Anniversary and go to its Abuja showroom at Ahmadu Bello Way, Area 11, Abuja or any other Lifemate Furniture showroom in Lagos or Ibadan.

He advised Nigerians to also visit the company’s showrooms in Port Harcourt, Kano and other States to take advantage of the offer.