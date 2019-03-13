Naira gains against dollar

The Naira on Wednesday gained marginally against the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, exchanging at N358 to the dollar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the naira had exchanged at N358.2 to the dollar on Tuesday.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N470 and N406 respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment, the naira traded at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N470 and N406 respectively.

Trading at the investors window saw the naira closing at N360.29 to the dollar as market turnover stood at 60.94 million dollars.

NAN reports that the naira had remained stable at the parallel market, due largely to the interventions of the CBN. (NAN)