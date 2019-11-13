NGO lauds Pantami’s Digital Economy ideas

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Empowerment for Unemployed Youths Initiative (EUYI) has lauded the ideas of Minister of Communications Technology and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, towards the attainment of national development through digital technology.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Mr Solomon Adodo, National Coordinator of the group stated that Pantami’s significant interventions and policy reviews have ensured a fast paced economy that now leaned on information technology and digitization.

Adodo noted that the bottlenecks associated with business transactions on digital platforms have been addressed and opportunities created for the youth to create more jobs and open new fronts of legitimate wealth creation.

“The immediate order to stop charges for USSD services is one masterstroke that shows that the Ministry of Communications Technology and Digital Economy is committed to open spaces for Nigerians to carry out business transactions innovatively.

“The fact that this was followed with a reduction in charges for data has ensured that more Nigerians can now benefit from the vast opportunities available in the new digital age,” Adodo said.

He expressed the hope that the innovative strategy of the present government which focuses on building a digital economic would present a new vista for the country towards achieving its economic growth and recovery plan.

“Pantami has set a track record of reversing capital flight in the form of sourcing our software and other ICT need from foreign countries, which helped Nigeria save millions of dollars in foreign exchange.

“As DG/CEO of NITDA, Pantami used his wealth of experience to craft a strategic roadmap on how to transform the country’s IT sector, which helped diversify the country from oil-based economy to a knowledge-based economy, driven by technology.

“New Regulations, Capacity Building, Local Content Development and Promotion, Government Digital Services Promotion, Cyber security, Digital Job Creation and Digital Inclusion were encouraged and this helped in rescuing Nigeria from the grips of economic recession.

“It should be noted that the global digital economy stands at about $11.1 trillion and with the strategies put in place by the minister, we can gun for at least one percent of the sum.

“This will see our economy having a boost of about one hundred billion dollars in the next four years and this can be achieved if the youth put on their thinking caps and come to the table of partnership with innovative ideas and inventions.

“We therefore call on all youth to wake up and seize the opportunity as we work towards a robust digital economy.” (NAN)