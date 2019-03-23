NOUN’s entrepreneurship programme tool for economic independence – Don

By Gami Tadanyigbe

Dr Shamsuddeen Usman, Chairman of Susman and Associates says the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) entrepreneurship programme is a common good for economic independence in Nigeria.

Usman communicated this while delivering the 8th convocation lecture at the university, with the theme: “Education as a public good – The role of NOUN in promoting entrepreneurship and economic independence.”

He described economic independence as a situation where a society or macro economy had a high degree of division of labor, where people depended on each other to produce most of the goods and services required to sustain life and living.

“A good commodity is non-rival if its consumption by one individual in a society does not reduce the amount available for others.

“Traditionally, some economists have then taken a leap from establishing that market exchange will not produce socially optimal output for the public good.

“There is some evidence that the provision by the government is, itself, not a silver bullet and is prone to the creation of many other problems.

“NOUN and its entrepreneur programme can be viewed as common good for economic independence in Nigeria due to the number of positive externalities they exhibit,” he said.

The convocation lecturer further described education as a public good that promoted respect for life, human dignity and social justice in the society.

The former Minister of National Planning said the open university model was providing education more generally at an adult level for people who did not have the opportunity to attend regular university.