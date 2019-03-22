Ogun highest producer of solid minerals – NBS 2018 report

By Cecilia Ologunagba

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that Ogun produced the highest tonnes of solid minerals in the country in 2018.

The NBS disclosed this in its State Disaggregated Mining and Quarrying Data for 2018 posted on its website.

The bureau said the state produced 16.49 million tonnes of solid minerals, representing 30 per cent of the total tonnes of solid minerals produced in the year under review.

It said Kogi and Cross River states followed closely with 15.13 million and 3.49 million tonnes of solid minerals respectively, representing about 27 per cent and six per cent of the total tonnes of the minerals produced.

Bayelsa and Borno States produced the least tonnes of solid minerals with zero and 8,403.30 tonnes of minerals produced.

The report, however, said a total of 55.85 million tonnes of solid minerals was produced in the country in the year under review.

According to the report, limestone was the most produced solid minerals in 2018 with 27.19 million tones, representing about 49 per cent of the total tonnes of minerals produced.

It said granite and laterite followed closely with 9.62 million and 5.07 million tonnes respectively, representing 17 per cent and nine per cent of the total tonnes of minerals produced in 2018.

The report said garnet and ruby were the least produced solid minerals in 2018.

Data for the report was supplied administratively by the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control and verified and validated by NBS.