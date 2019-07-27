Okowa plans free trade zone, export hub with Kwale Industrial Park

….Over 75,000 jobs to be created

Delta state Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has restated his commitment to the economic growth and industrialisation of the state through speedy completion of such projects as the Kwale industrial park.

Okowa spoke when he met the management of Temple Energy and GasInvest, joint consultants to the industrial park project, who briefed him on the level of progress made on the project.

The news Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the the state’s gas resource will be utilized to provide 24 hours energy to the Park which is suppose yo serve as an exportation hub being close to the Ports.

The Park will supply goods through the ports to Onitsha, Lagos and other parts of West Africa.

The Kwale industrial park is also planned to be a free trade zone as the state government was already pushing to actualize the free trade status for the park.

Okowa who expressed gladness at the level of work done, assured that the government and the consultants would not rest until the project is completed.

“I am glad that you have made appreciable level of progress in the development of the industrial park; from the analysis given, all is set for investors to come in.

“I am confident that from the materials available and the conducive environment for industries to thrive, potential investors will get a quick return on their investments.”

“As a government, I want to reassure you (the consultants) of our commitment to the fast take-off of the industrial park; I want to guarantee that we will be with you every step of the way for the best results to be achieved for our people and our country, Nigeria.

“Based on the numerous benefits derivable from the industrial park as our people will be employed and a lot of socio-economic activities will go on across the state, as a government, we will continue to do our best for the desired results to be achieved,” he said.

Earlier, Dr David Ige who spoke on behalf of the consultants, informed the governor and members of the state executive council that the Kwale Industrial Park has unique attributes that will attract investors.

He disclosed that more than 75, 000 jobs will be created when it becomes operational.

Dr Ige who commended Governor Okowa’s administration for its commitment towards the effective operation of the park, added that there are four gas fields around the park while the biggest gas pipeline in the country, OB 3 passed through the centre of the park.

“The park is meant to translate the gas resources in Delta State to give it industrial edge; there will be 24 hours reliability on energy and it is few hours drive to the Warri Port and products can easily be moved to major markets in Onitsha, Lagos and other parts of West Africa.

“We are already working to have free trade zone status for the park and we are targeting manufacturers of different lines of products,” he said.