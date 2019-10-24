President Buhari’s participation at Russia-Africa summit

President Buhari at the meeting in Russia
President Buhari at the meeting in Russia

More than 50 African leaders made their way to the Black Sea resort city of Sochi on Oct. 23-24 for the inaugural Russia-Africa summit.

The summit is widely seen as a reflection of Russia’s push for economic and military influence in Africa. More than 3,000 delegates from African countries and Russia are at the summit to discuss everything from nuclear energy to natural resources extraction.

While at the summit, President Muhammadu Buhari  who led the Nigerian Delegation met with the Russian President, Vladimir Putin in a strategic bilateral meeting.

