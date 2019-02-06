SON packages standards for indigenous food

The Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) has coordinated the drafting of five new standards on indigenous foods to promote agriculture.

The five standards are packaged millet for pap, corn pap powder, sorghum powder for pap, and Fonio flour, Acha flour.

The initiative was designed to boost agriculture, the bedrock of the economic diversification agenda of Nigeria.

SON also promotes the application of research and technology to boost the production of foods for local consumption and export.

The Director General of SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, unveiled at the technical meeting on food technology standards for 2019.

The Director General, who was represented by Omolara Okunlola, SON Group Head, Food Technology, advised the technical committee members to bring their expertise and experience to bear on the drafting of the standards in order to make them practical and easily implementable by stakeholders after approval and publishing.

According to him, this will provide necessary guide to manufacturers, promote fair trade practices and assist statutory regulatory activities.

“The committee should critically consider issues bothering on food safety, food quality and fair trade practices so as not only to strengthen the economy but to enhance the productivity of food sector.’’

The technical Chairman, Prof. Charles Ariahu of the Department of Food Science and Technology, University of Agriculture Makurdi, promised that the committee would carry out its responsibilities diligently, while enjoining members of the TC to ensure strict compliance.