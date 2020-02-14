stakeholders urge FG to seek domestic capital for infrastructure funding

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma
Stakeholders in the capital market have stressed the need to attract private and domestic capital for funding of critical infrastructure in the country.
In her opening address, SEC, acting Director-General, Ms Mary Uduk, emphasised the important role that budgets play in an economy, and by extension in the capital market.
Uduk said that the importance was actually the basis of the seminar being organised to analyse the risks and opportunities presented by the government budget.
In his remarks, former chairman of the SEC, Mr Suleyman Ndanusa, and Chairman of the occasion, said the annual budget cycle was important, particularly in countries like Nigeria where government expenditure had significant impact on the economy.
Ndanusa said the budget sets the tone for the direction of the economy each year, which presents opportunities and risks.
“I personally love the choice of this topic, given the pressing need to grow our capital market and the important role played in our economy by the government through its fiscal and other policies.
“Looking at some broad items of the 2020 budget; the total expenditure amounts to N10.6 trillion, which is a 19 per cent increase on that of 2019, but just about 6.5 per cent of the nation’s GDP.
“The budget is split into 79 per cent for recurrent expenditure and 21per cent for capital expenditure with a deficit of around two trillion naira,”he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2020 budget to the National Assembly on Oct. 8, 2019.
After its passage by the lawmakers, he signed it on Dec. 17, 2019. (NAN)
