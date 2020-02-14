stakeholders urge FG to seek domestic capital for infrastructure funding

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

Stakeholders in the capital market have stressed the need to attract private and domestic capital for funding of critical infrastructure in the country.

The stakeholders stated this at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) 2020 budget seminar themed: Leveraging the 2020 budget and the Finance Act for the growth of the Nigerian capital market in Lagos.

They said that the Federal Government could not provide the needed infrastructure, hence, the need for involvement of the private sector and mobilisation of domestic capital to tackle infrastructural deficit.

Ms Tumi Sekoni, Managing Director, FMDQ Securities Exchange Ltd., said that i nfrastructure development was of optimal importance for the achievement of economic prosperity, sustainable growth and development.

Sekoni said the need to attract private and domestic capital to fund and support critical infrastructure was paramount, noting that the capital market provided a lot of opportunities.

She also called for c apacity building by capital market participants, regulators and the government, to maximise and harness the huge opportunities inherent in the capital market.

Sekoni said that government must provide conducive business environment and credit enhancements for the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to thrive. According to her, the SME sub-sector is one of the critical pillars for economic growth and national prosperity. “There is need to create more hedging opportunities in the Nigerian capital market, as this has implication for market liquidity and efficiency,” she said. Mr Oluseyi Owoturo, the Chief Executive Officer, United Securities Ltd., said government needs to work toward encouraging the participation of the private sector in the Nigerian business environment. Owoturo said that the power and agricultural sectors were key sectors where in-depth reform and partnership with the private sector was important. He explained that there should be partnership with the private sector to mobilise domestic resources, create quality jobs and lift people out of poverty. Mr Jaiyeola Laoye, the Chief Executive Officer, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, stressed the need to pay attention to how to ensure that children currently out of school return to school. Laoye said it was important to improve the quality of education, health and general wellbeing of the Nigerian youth for economic growth and development. “We need to leverage technology for trade and focus on adding value to the agricultural sector which is currently very low-paying. “This sector needs to become more beneficial to those involved. This can be done through means such as provision of power for crop preservation, thus eliminating post-harvest losses,” he said.