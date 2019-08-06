Tuface emerges NSE ambassador

By chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday appointed International Award-Winning artist, Innocent Idibia’ popularly known as `Tuface or 2Baba` as its ‘Good Cause Ambassador’.

Mr Oscar Onyema, NSE Chief Executive Officer said this at the unveiling of Tuface organised by the exchange in Lagos.

“Following the appointment, Tuface would lend his voice to raising awareness and mobilising support for the Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability initiatives of NSE geared toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in Nigeria.

“We are pleased to welcome Tuface Idibia as the first NSE Good Cause Ambassador.

“His focus on promoting social causes such as raising awareness on peace, the fight against fake drugs and various other ills that plague the Nigerian society through his music aligns with our commitment to creating sustainable value for our diverse stakeholders.

“We run an inclusive Corporate Sustainability strategy that promotes market-based approach to environmental, social and governance imperatives among all stakeholders.

“The appointment of Tuface is aimed at inspiring accelerated progress toward the advancement of the SDGs,” Onyema said.

Also speaking, Tuface said that he was honoured to join the NSE as a Good Cause Ambassador.

“I have always used my music to inspire change in the world and this has been the focus of the campaigns I have supported over the years.

“I’m indeed delighted to be given the opportunity to serve in this capacity. I will like to assure all that I will be dedicated to the good cause of promoting sustainable development as championed by the Exchange,’’ he said. (NAN)