10 Unilorin students collapse during examination

There was confusion at the University of Ilorin in Kwara State on Friday as no fewer than 10 students fainted during their examination.

The school management however, denied reports in the social media that some of the students who fainted had died.

It said there was a stampede due to overpopulation of students waiting to write their second semester examination at the school’s CBT centre.

Speaking on the incident, director of corporate affairs of the university, Kunle Akogun, said contrary to the rumour currently trending on campus, no student died during the incident.

“It is true that some students fainted as a result of exhaustion during a mild stampede at the CBT exam venue due to impatience on the part of some students who, in a bid to get into the hall ahead of others, began to push their ways through.

“This got about 10 of the students with less stamina to faint.

“They were promptly taken to the school clinic for treatment. Four of them were discharged immediately to continue writing their exams.

“Six of them were kept for observation out of whom four were discharged in the evening of Friday while the remaining two were discharged on Saturday morning.”

While regretting the incident of Friday, the university management appealed to students to always exercise patience while waiting to enter exam halls, especially for CBT exams.