94 schools participate in NILDS quiz competition

By Ifeanyi Nwoko

In a bid to entrench democratic principles in young Nigerians at secondary school level, the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) has commenced its 2019 quiz completion.

The competition which is for senior secondary students from all government schools and registered private schools, is aimed at inculcating in children the habit of reading and knowing about democracy and its principles.

A brain child of the Director General of the Institute, Prof. Ladi Hamalai, the 2019 edition is the fourth in the series and is in partnership with the Secondary Education Board (SEB) and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

The competition features 94 schools in eight different zones in the FCT.

The quiz competition has as its objective, ‘to provide continual education on the legislature and broaden the knowledge of students on the history, practice and processes of the legislature for better understanding of civic and democratic governance.

A total of 24 school emerged from the group stages, having come first, second or third in the eight zones where the competition held.

The winning schools are to participate in the finals which is to be held at the National Assembly Complex on Monday, Jan. 28.

At the Model Secondary School Maitama (AMAC North), Government Secondary School Kabusa emerged winners followed by Government Secondary School Apo and Government Secondary School Apo in third place.

The importance of girl-child education was brought to the fore at the Government Secondary School Jabi where out of the 6 students from three schools that qualified, five of them were girls.

Army Day Secondary School, represented by two girls came first with a wide margin, having gotten the correct answers to all the questions they were asked.

Divine Mercy Secondary School, also represented by two girls came second while GSS Karu, represented by a girl and a boy were in third place.

At the Bwari Zone, JC Best Schools Gwarinpa were in first position, Government Day Secondary School Dutse Alhaji were in second place while the third position went to GSS Kawu.

Other Zones were the competition held included Kwali Zone, Abaji Zone and Kuje Zone.

Speaking at GSS Jabi, one of the centres for the completion, Mrs Victoria George-Uno of the FCT Secondary Education Board, hailed NILDS for the initiative, saying that it would bring back the reading culture in students.

Mrs George-Uno, Director and Head of Department, Co-Curricula Studies said that there was need to return to the time of genera knowledge teaching, where students didn’t just study for examination but for knowledge.