A/Ibom Govt. adopts entrepreneurship in Varsity curriculum

The Curriculum of the Akwa Ibom State University, AKSU is to include Entrepreneurship Training to equip undergraduates with skill sets to become employers of labor and not white collar job seekers, after graduation.

Governor Udom Emmanuel announced this while declaring open the first Akwa Ibom Education Summit and Exhibitions held in Uyo.

The Governor had earlier given a similar directive to the management of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, during its sixth convocation, held last weekend.

Governor Udom described the theme of the summit “Human Capacity Development for Sustainable Transformation of Persons and Society” as very apt and called on all the stakeholders to work together in order to chart a pathway to restructure the State education sector.

He maintained that education system requires urgent and pragmatic approach and urged strict executing of resolutions arrived at by the Technical committee, taking into cognizance the inputs of various resource persons.

“I am committed to turning around the education sector and ensuring that the skills development centers at Ikot Adaidem and the Technical school, Ikot Akata are implemented to positively engage the youths in building a viable economy,” he said.

According to Gov. Emmanuel, when youths are engaged the future is assured as building the economy depends on investing in viable capacity development.

He said that democracy cannot be sustained without a viable economy. He emphasized on the importance of child education as panacea to a better society and called on parents, care givers, family, churches and community leaders to to join hands in the training of children.

He who charged teachers to be more dedicated to their duties in order to ensure human capacity, made a call on corporate organizations and well placed individuals to contribute to human capacity development, stressing that Government alone cannot perform the magic.

He promised that his administration would continue to build infrastructure, pay WAEC fees and provide free compulsory and qualitative education for the citizens.

Earlier, the Secretary to state Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, set the tone for the summit, saying the event will equip the youths, stakeholders and the public on the way forward in human capacity development for sustainable growth.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Nse Essien, in his address, noted that the summit is intended to address the manpower deficit in the fast growing Akwa Ibom economy.

He maintained that the only way to bridge the gap was to restructure the educational system, while calling on all the resource persons and stakeholders to proffer solution to the challenges in the education system.

Prof Essien thanked the State Governor for approving the summit and providing sincere leadership for the state.

The keynote Speaker, Dr Aniekan Brown said that sustainable development can only be achieved through education which according to him is the key to unlock the hidden potentials.

He called on all the stakeholders to collaborate effort to meet the technology driven age and called for accurate evaluation and measurement of capacity development success and to eradicate all the vices that had bedeviled the education system.