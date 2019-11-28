Advert on NNPC chemistry competition fake -NNPC

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says the trending online advert inviting the public to submit entries for a phantom 2019/2020 Annual Chemistry Competition was fake.

The corporation in a statement by it’s Acting spokesman, Mr Samson Makoji, in Abuja on Wednesday distance itself and all its subsidiaries from such advert.

The corporation described the online advert which contrived that the exercise was organised to improve the standard of learning of Chemistry in Nigeria as phoney.

It advised applicants to be wary of the fraudsters behind the act.

It revealed that the advert had stated various fictitious monetary values to the categories of winners it was interested in luring into the fake scheme.

It also listed eligibility of participants to include graduates of Chemistry, Industrial Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering and other related courses.

The corporation further called on students and stakeholders in the education value chain not to fall prey to the nefarious activities of the fraudsters.

“We have alerted the various security agencies to investigate the matter and apprehend the culprits,” it said (NAN)