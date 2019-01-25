Anambra extends teachers’ retirement age

By Francis Onyeukwu

Anambra state government has approved the extension of retirement age for teachers from 60 years to 65 years.

The Head of Service, Mr Harry Udu, said in Awka that the extension takes effect from Jan. 17, 2019.

According to Udu, the extension affected teachers in primary and post-primary schools.

He urged officers in charge of the Post Primary School Service Commission (PPSSC) and Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) to take necessary steps to notify all teachers of the development.

The decision is similar to that of the federal government to boost education at the university level.

Lecturers in federal universities got their retirement age increased from 60 to 70 while non-academic staff would retire at 65. (NAN)