Bingham University matriculates 925 for 2019/2020 session

By Naomi Sharang

Bingham University in Karu, Nasarawa State, has matriculated 925 new students for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Bingham Vice-Chancellor, Prof. William Qurix presided over the ceremony at the school main campus auditorium, Karu, by admitting the students into various courses of the institution.

“By virtue of the powers conferred on me by the Senate, I declare you all matriculated,’’ Qurix said.

He said that the university had also introduced a Masters Degree programme in Cyber Security and Digital Forensic.

Qurix said some other programmes introduced by the institution included Bachelor of Science Degree in Entrepreneurship Studies, Doctor of Optometry and Masters Degree in Election Management.

He said the programmes were introduced after approval by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“These are programmes that are skilled based,’’ the vice-chancellor said.

He said that the university was collaborating with Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, United Kingdom to enable graduates compete with their counterparts abroad.

Qurix noted that only 925 out of the 5, 000 applicants for the 2019/2020 session, were granted admission into the 10 faculties and College of Medicine and Health Sciences of the university.

He said that the university was established in 2005 with two campuses- Karu which was the main campus and the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Jos, Plateau.

Qurix said that the university was offering 42 programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, out of these programmes, 21 were established between 2017 and 2019 with a total student’s population of 3,500.

As a faith-based institution, the vice-chancellor said that the university had zero-tolerance for sexual harassment, ‘sex for money or grades’ and indecent dressing.

“In order to get the best of this great institution, you must understand why you are here, set your goals right, keep focus and maintain a high level of moral standard,’’ he advised.

Dr Emmanuel Alhassan a lecturer at the Nasarawa State University Keffi, while presenting a paper “University Education and Positive Behaviour’’ urged the new intakes to devote positive attitudes toward their studies.

He said that having the right attitude would enable students to excel in any field of their endeavour.

“I urge you to have a good attitude for the right attitude will determine the height of your career. Education gives you opportunity to plan and excel in life,’’ Alhassan said

One of the students, Prince Abubakar a Sociology student who was very happy, pledged his loyalty to the institution saying that he would focus on his academics and make Nigeria great. (NAN)