Buhari completes mandatory NYSC programme

Yusuf Buhari in NYSC uniform
Yusuf Buhari in NYSC uniform

Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari, has now completed his mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) which he started last year after surviving a power bike crash in 2017.

It would be recalled that Yusuf and his friend, Bashir Gwandu, were severely injured along Gwarimpa road in Abuja on December 26, 2017.

He was riding his power bike when the crash occurred.

Yusuf was admitted at an emergency ward at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Days later, he was flown abroad for further medical treatment and returned to Nigeria in February, 2018.

However, Yusuf’s state of service and place of primary assignment (PPA) was not disclosed.

The president’s son bagged his Master’s Degree in the United Kingdom in July 2016.

He and Zahra graduated from the University of Surrey, Guildford.

