Centre tasks Education Minister Adamu on steadfastness, continuity

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Centre for Peace, Transparency and Accountability has urged the reappointed Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, to justify his reappointment by remaining steadfast in the reforms he initiated in the nation’s education sector.

The Centre in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Ogheneyero Patrick and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday explained that the call became imperative considering the fact that Adamu performed creditably well in his first coming.

“The Nigerian education sector witnessed a leap in your first term as Minister. Under your watch corruption in the sector was fought head-on in your quest to providing unfettered access to quality education within limited resources.

“Our tertiary institutions were supervised effectively and its loss glory, high level manpower training and provision of quality library services, infrastructural development among others, are gradually returning.

“Your coming back is a testimony that the President Buhari is determined to see the actualisation of the Ministerial Strategic Plan 2019-2023 for the education sector to continue to take its rightful place as a springboard for national development.

“We as civil society organisation cannot accept less than what you offered in your first term; we have unwavering confidence in you, and one of the ways you can keep up the tempo is by ensuring that only credible and competent persons get appointed to man any component of our educational institutions.

